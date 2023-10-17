Ex-Jaguars RB signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers signed a free agent running back on Tuesday to add some depth.

Green Bay signed James Robinson, who had worked out for the team two weeks ago. The Packers are looking to add depth with Aaron Jones dealing with a hamstring injury.

Robinson is best known for his strong play in 2020 and 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Illinois State running back rushed for 1,070 yards and 7 touchdowns as an undrafted rookie in 2020. The following year he rushed for 767 yards and 8 touchdowns over 14 games.

Robinson suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in late 2021 and has not been the same player ever since then.

Last season, the Jags traded Robinson to the New York Jets in October. He only played 4 games with the Jets before they cut him. Robinson signed with the Patriots earlier this year but was released in June. The Giants signed Robinson in July but cut him before the season began.

This will be Robinson’s fifth team in the last year.