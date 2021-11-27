Ex-NFL QB sends hilarious tweet about Andre Johnson

Retired NFL wide receiver and seven-time Pro Bowler, Andre Johnson, is among 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. It is his first year of eligibility.

Johnson joins an elite group that also consists of DeMarcus Ware, Eddie George and many more. His resume speaks for itself but perhaps Johnson’s most ringing endorsement came from a former teammate, retired quarterback Sage Rosenfels.

Following word of Johnson’s Hall of Fame eligibility, Rosenfels hit Twitter to make his case for Johnson. And to say it was self-deprecating would be an understatement.

He should be in simply based off the fact he helped make me into a decent NFL quarterback. https://t.co/YFpsQnjbRM — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) November 26, 2021

Rosenfels, a former fourth-round pick who spent 12 seasons in the NFL, played alongside Johnson from 2006-2008. He saw his most action over those three seasons, completing 65.6% of his passes for 3,380 yards, 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Johnson had some of his better years over that same span, eclipsing 1,000 yards twice including 1,500-plus yards in 2008. He also hauled in 21 touchdowns during Rosenfels’ Houston tenure.

Over his entire 14-year career, Johnson recorded 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. Those numbers alone warrant the Hall of Fame, but making Rosenfels look legit could also go a long way in the minds of voters.