Ex-NFL star reportedly a candidate for Akron job

The Akron Zips are among the Division I college football programs with a head coaching vacancy, and they are expected to have numerous candidates they are considering for the job. One name they are considering will be familiar for NFL fans.

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, former Ohio State star Eddie George is a candidate for the job.

George, 48, was a Heisman Trophy winner in college and was a four-time Pro Bowler in the NFL with the Oilers/Titans. He is in his first season as Tennessee State’s head football coach and the program is 5-5.

Feldman’s article mentioned about a dozen names that are in consideration for the job. Akron is having financial problems and the football program hasn’t had a winning record since 2015. Putting those two factors together makes the job a tough sell, though coaching in the MAC might be somewhat appealing to at least one of the candidates.

In addition to George, Akron reportedly has another big name on its list.