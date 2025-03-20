Ex-Michigan assistant coach facing disturbing criminal allegations

A former Michigan Wolverines assistant coach is facing a host of federal charges stemming from alleged criminal behavior while he was employed by the school.

Matt Weiss, a former co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wolverines, was charged with 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft on Thursday. The federal indictment accuses Weiss of gaining unauthorized access to the accounts of student athletes and downloading intimate photographs and videos.

Weiss allegedly accessed the student athlete databases of over 100 colleges and universities. Upon gaining access, Weiss is accused of accessing the personal data of over 150,000 student athletes and using that information to gain access to their personal social media, email, and cloud storage accounts.

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Weiss then “downloaded personal, intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners.”

Feds with a slew of charges against ex-Michigan football assistant coach Matthew Weiss. Alleged to have accessed student athlete accounts to download “personal intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners.” pic.twitter.com/mfSmbVHL9z — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 20, 2025

The indictment alleges that Weiss began accessing this personal information as early as 2015, when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff. It continued until January 2023, when Weiss was placed on leave and ultimately fired over what at the time were labeled “computer access crimes” that were committed at the team’s football facility.

Weiss joined the Ravens as an assistant coach in 2009. He remained with the organization until 2020 and worked in various roles, including as running backs coach in 2019 when the team broke the NFL record for team rushing yards in a season. He joined Michigan’s staff in 2021, initially as quarterbacks coach and later as co-offensive coordinator.