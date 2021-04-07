Ex-NFL WR Travis Rudolph arrested for murder

Former NFL wide receiver Travis Rudolph has been arrested in Florida and is facing a murder charge.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Rudolph has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. The charges came after four individuals say they were shot at by Rudolph late Tuesday night. One of the victims died, another was hospitalized and two were not injured.

The additional charges seen below are in regards to a total of four individuals “shot at or by” Travis Rudolph. Two were struck by gunfire; one is still in the hospital, one is deceased and two were not injured. https://t.co/f2P014YwmR pic.twitter.com/WJqiiLMJBP — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 7, 2021

Rudolph, 25, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was waived and placed on the team’s practice squad before the start of the season. Rudolph was later promoted to the active roster following injuries to multiple receivers. He caught eight passes in seven games before being waived prior to the start of the 2018 season.

Rudolph was signed to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad in October 2018, but he never played for them after suffering a torn ACL in practice.

Prior to beginning his NFL career, Rudolph was a major contributor at Florida State. He caught 153 passes for 2,311 yards and 18 total touchdowns in three seasons.