Ex-Packer says he has no relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings put up some great numbers together when the two were teammates in Green Bay, but they have not exactly kept in touch. That is hardly a coincidence, as Jennings reminded everyone recently.

Jennings was asked by Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press this week about Rodgers breaking Favre’s Packers team record of 442 touchdown passes. The former wide receiver praised Rodgers for the long journey he took to get to this point. However, Jennings also confirmed that the relationship between him and Rodgers remains strained. He described it as “non-existent.”

“We don’t text, we don’t communicate like that,” Jennings said. “We haven’t had an official sit down, like bring it all in for a hug, since I left Green Bay. … We had a great relationship (in Green Bay) … Our relationship now has been non-existent. I tried to reach out to refurbish it but haven’t had any success. The acceptance from his side has just not been there.”

Jennings left the Packers in 2013 and signed with the division rival Minnesota Vikings. He was critical of Rodgers at the time for not being a team player and for not supporting him. Jennings said he has tried to apologize, but Rodgers has not been receptive.

“My kids would love to meet him and be able to say, ‘Hey, you played with my dad,’” Jennings said. “Their favorite team is the Packers, so he’s talked about well often in my house. … But all things heal in time.”

Rodgers is known to hold a grudge. Jennings said some unflattering things about him several years ago, and the reigning MVP clearly has not let it go. That is hardly a surprise to anyone who is familiar with Rodgers’ family drama.

Perhaps Rodgers and Jennings will bury the hatchet someday. The Packers quarterback probably isn’t giving it much thought at the moment.

H/T The Spun

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports