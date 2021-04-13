Danica Patrick was helping Aaron Rodgers mend his family relationships

Danica Patrick may not have been “the one” for Aaron Rodgers, but she was helpful in at least one regard.

According to a report from US Weekly, Patrick was working on helping Rodgers mend a fractured relationship with his family.

“She was working on bringing everyone back together,” a source told US about Patrick’s efforts with Rodgers’ family. The source said that Patrick helped Rodgers get back on speaking terms with his family again.

Rodgers and Patrick have been broken up since at least the summer, with Rodgers moving on and even getting engaged to Shailene Woodley. It’s unclear how Rodgers’ family relationships may have changed since then. Those issues are reportedly presenting problems as Rodgers makes his wedding list.

In 2016 was when we first heard about Rodgers having issues with his family. Rodgers’ brother even opened up about the tension a few years back.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said that he preferred to keep their issues private.