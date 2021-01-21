Ex-Packers GM Ted Thompson dies — dead at 68

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson has died.

The Packers announced in a statement on Thursday that Thompson died the day before at his home in Texas.

“Our condolences go out to his family,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Certainly he’s a guy that’s held in the highest regard in this building and I think just around the league. … His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster, but I think he’s had a tremendous impact amongst many people across the league when you look at the other GMs that have learned under him.”

Thompson was 68.

The biggest impact Thompson had on Green Bay’s roster was drafting Aaron Rodgers and then trading Brett Favre. While the decision was a difficult one and was not popular among everyone, it set the stage for the Packers to win Super Bowl XLV. Rodgers went on to become one of the great quarterbacks of all time, and he has the Packers one win away from another Super Bowl appearance this year.

Thompson was moved from his GM role to a consulting role in 2018 in part because of his declining health. He announced in 2019 that he was suffering from an autonomic disorder which caused weakness and cognitive issues.

In addition to serving as GM of the Packers from 2005 to 2017, Thompson also played 10 seasons in the NFL. He was a linebacker for the Houston Oilers from 1975 to 1984.