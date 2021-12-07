Ex-Saints player Glenn Foster dies after being taken into police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died unexpectedly this week. He had been taken into police custody not long before.

An official at the medical examiner’s office in Pickens County, Ala., said Foster died on Monday, according to Nola.com. The official said he could not comment on the cause of death because the case remained under investigation. Foster was 31.

Foster was in Pickens County jail as of Sunday, and there was no indication that he had been released prior to his death. Foster’s family said they were preparing a statement on Tuesday.

Police records show that Foster was booked on Saturday on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then booked again on Saturday on charges of simple assault and robbery.

Saints offensive lineman Terron Armstead reacted to the news on Twitter.

I really can’t find the words to properly express 😔. Rest In Peace Glenn Foster, you’ll be missed bro! 🙏🏾💙 — T. Stead 🎤🎧 (@T_Armstead72) December 7, 2021

Foster signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2013. He appeared in 17 games for New Orleans over two seasons and had three sacks and eight total tackles. Foster was injured midway through the 2014 season and cut the following offseason.