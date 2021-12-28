Ex-Seahawks star has message for ownership

The Seattle Seahawks are having their worst season in over a decade, and one of their former stars wants to do something about it.

Retired former Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor tweeted a message this week for ownership amid the Seahawks’ uncharacteristic struggles.

“Me and [Seahawks chair] Jody Allen need to have a discussion about the future of the seahawks,” said Chancellor. “#JustSayin”

Seattle lost in Week 16 to a lowly Chicago Bears team led by third-string quarterback Nick Foles. The Seahawks, now 5-10, were officially eliminated from the playoffs with the defeat. Now they look poised for their worst finish since their 5-11 season in 2009, before head coach Pete Carroll arrived.

The hard-hitting safety Chancellor was a career-long Seahawk who made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in Seattle. He was also a cornerstone of the “Legion of Boom” team that won Super Bowl XLVII. Thus, Chancellor may have some good ideas for how to help turn the team around, especially with some uncertainty surrounding the future of one of Chancellor’s last remaining Seahawks teammates.

Photo: Jun 13, 2017; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) walks back to the locker room following a minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports