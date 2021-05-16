 Skip to main content
Ex-Steeler shares pages from his Super Bowl playbook

May 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Trai Essex gave fans a glimpse of a cool piece of memorabilia.

Essex on Twitter Saturday shared a few pages from his playbook for Super Bowl XLIII. You can see some of the notes they had in the “tip sheet,” which shared scouting info about the Arizona Cardinals’ tendencies.

It’s pretty cool to see something like that. Fans don’t usually get to see what goes into gameplans, especially now with things being implemented digitally.

The Steelers won that Super Bowl 27-23. Essex was also on the team when they beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL a few years earlier.

With detailed notes like that, you can understand how plays like this happen.

