Ex-Super Bowl champion WR announces his retirement

After 12 career seasons and a Super Bowl championship, one veteran wide receiver is officially signing his retirement papers.

Ex-Denver Broncos star Emmanuel Sanders announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL.

“I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well which is why I’m happy with my decision,” he said in part, before thanking the teammates, coaches, family, friends, and others who helped him along his journey.

The 35-year-old Sanders was selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, but his career really ignited when he went to the Broncos in 2014. There, he made two Pro Bowls and was one of the leading receivers for the Denver team that won Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Sanders was still productive for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, catching 42 passes for 626 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. But now he will ride off into the sunset, free to reap the benefits of all the interesting incentives that he cashed along the way.