Ex-teammate catches Russell Wilson using old Seahawks signals

During a Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught onto something. His former teammate, quarterback Russell Wilson, was still using the same hand signals from his time in Seattle.

Lockett, who was mic’d up for the game, could be heard telling Seattle defenders exactly what was coming.

Interesting: #Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett told teammates that Russell Wilson is still using the same hand signals he had when he was in Seattle. Lockett: "If you see this…" Tariq Woolen: "Go ball" Lockett: "That's a Go." "He's running a Go!!"pic.twitter.com/wm61uxlZ28 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2022

“They got our same stuff. I literally called it,” Lockett said.

Following the 17-16 Seahawks victory, Lockett embraced Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler. During their exchange, he let them in on what he had discovered.

“Change them signals,” Lockett warned the Broncos duo.

Why Wilson didn’t consider that prior to the game is both unclear and unwise. It very well may have cost his team yards and, in the end, the game itself.

You can bet Wilson won’t make that uncharacteristic mistake again.