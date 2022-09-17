 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 17, 2022

Ex-teammate catches Russell Wilson using old Seahawks signals

September 17, 2022
by Dan Benton
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

During a Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught onto something. His former teammate, quarterback Russell Wilson, was still using the same hand signals from his time in Seattle.

Lockett, who was mic’d up for the game, could be heard telling Seattle defenders exactly what was coming.

“They got our same stuff. I literally called it,” Lockett said.

Following the 17-16 Seahawks victory, Lockett embraced Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler. During their exchange, he let them in on what he had discovered.

“Change them signals,” Lockett warned the Broncos duo.

Why Wilson didn’t consider that prior to the game is both unclear and unwise. It very well may have cost his team yards and, in the end, the game itself.

You can bet Wilson won’t make that uncharacteristic mistake again.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus