Ex-Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Floyd Reese died on Saturday at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer.

ESPN 102.5 The Game said that Reese died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

It is with a heavy heart to announce that our GM Floyd Reese (formerly with the Oilers/Titans, 1994-2006) has passed away. He did so peacefully this morning, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer. Please keep the Reese family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/yMuJdMqYqw — ESPN 102.5 The Game (@1025TheGame) August 21, 2021

Reese spent 21 seasons with the Titans, both as a coach and executive. The team made the playoffs 11 times during that span, including a Super Bowl appearance.

He was known for some of his successful draft picks, such as franchise legend Steve McNair, as well as Keith Bulluck, Derrick Mason, Kevin Mawae and Frank Wycheck. Reese also drafted three future Rookie of the Year Award winners in the first round (Eddie George, Jevon Kearse and Vince Young).

A former All-American at UCLA, Reese spent time as an analyst for ESPN after his time with the Titans. He also served as an advisor for the Patriots from 2009-2012.

Reese learned earlier this year that the Titans will be inducting him into their Ring of Honor.

Reese received a few nice tributes from some of his former players.

R.I.P Floyd Reese!! Thanks for the opportunity and taking a chance on me!! pic.twitter.com/aIobDdbiku — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) August 21, 2021

Will be forever grateful for Floyd Reese bring me to the @Titans . Condolences to his family #TitanUp https://t.co/WzggTx3e6N — Kevin Mawae (@KevinMawae) August 21, 2021

Here was Reese talking in 2019 about the qualities of George and McNair that made them special building blocks for the franchise.