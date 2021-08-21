 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 21, 2021

Ex-Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

August 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Floyd Reese

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Floyd Reese died on Saturday at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer.

ESPN 102.5 The Game said that Reese died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Reese spent 21 seasons with the Titans, both as a coach and executive. The team made the playoffs 11 times during that span, including a Super Bowl appearance.

He was known for some of his successful draft picks, such as franchise legend Steve McNair, as well as Keith Bulluck, Derrick Mason, Kevin Mawae and Frank Wycheck. Reese also drafted three future Rookie of the Year Award winners in the first round (Eddie George, Jevon Kearse and Vince Young).

A former All-American at UCLA, Reese spent time as an analyst for ESPN after his time with the Titans. He also served as an advisor for the Patriots from 2009-2012.

Reese learned earlier this year that the Titans will be inducting him into their Ring of Honor.

Reese received a few nice tributes from some of his former players.

Here was Reese talking in 2019 about the qualities of George and McNair that made them special building blocks for the franchise.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus