Extent of Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury revealed

Ja’Marr Chase was unable to play in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after he limped off with an injury, and the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without him for an extended period.

Chase is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a hip injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The star wide receiver first suffered the injury in Cincinnati’s Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints and then re-aggravated it on Sunday.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase injured his hip vs the Saints, aggravated it last week and now will be sidelined. https://t.co/722JvPkywa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

It sounds like Chase will be able to avoid surgery, but Schefter notes that he could be placed on injured reserve. That would make him ineligible to play until Week 12 at the earliest.

Chase is a huge part of the Bengals’ offense and Joe Burrow’s most trusted option in the passing game. He torched the Falcons for eight catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns in less than two full quarters before exiting on Sunday. The former LSU star has 47 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

The Bengals improved to 4-3 with their win over Atlanta. They face the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football” in Week 8.