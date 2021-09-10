Ezekiel Elliott has a very appropriate ‘feed me’ stomach tattoo

Ezekiel Elliott is known for wearing a crop-top style jersey when playing football. His short top leaves his stomach exposed, which has become his signature look. He even wore a crop top suit at the NFL Draft.

Back then, Elliott’s stomach was bare. But that has changed.

At the start of last NFL season, Elliott debuted a new stomach tattoo covering his belly. The tattoo says “feed me” and includes spoons on either side.

The tattoo is quite fitting for a few reasons.

One, the location of talking about being fed on one’s belly is appropriate. Two, “feed me” is Zeke’s way of saying he wants the ball. “Let Zeke eat” has even been a popular phrase during Elliott’s Cowboys career, spearheaded by this great clip.

When the Cowboys feed Zeke in his belly, it’s generally a good thing.