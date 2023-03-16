 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 16, 2023

Could Ezekiel Elliott pick 1 surprising team as free agent?

March 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Ezekiel Elliot looking ahead

Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott is a free agent after the Dallas Cowboys informed him of his release, but there is some lingering speculation that his new team could end up being his old one.

There is a “slim” chance that Elliott could simply return to the Cowboys, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Playing for a contender is Elliott’s top free agency priority, and there is nothing theoretically stopping the Cowboys from reaching out to him to discuss a new deal.

Elliott’s cap hit for 2023 would have been roughly $16.7 million, which the Cowboys were not going to pay while simultaneously using the franchise tag on Tony Pollard. If Elliott is willing to swallow his pride and take a cheaper contract, there is nothing stopping the two sides from talking.

Elliott and the Cowboys may both prefer to move on. One other NFC team is reportedly looking into signing him, and that may be a potential fit.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysEzekiel Elliott
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus