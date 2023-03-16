Could Ezekiel Elliott pick 1 surprising team as free agent?

Ezekiel Elliott is a free agent after the Dallas Cowboys informed him of his release, but there is some lingering speculation that his new team could end up being his old one.

There is a “slim” chance that Elliott could simply return to the Cowboys, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Playing for a contender is Elliott’s top free agency priority, and there is nothing theoretically stopping the Cowboys from reaching out to him to discuss a new deal.

Elliott’s cap hit for 2023 would have been roughly $16.7 million, which the Cowboys were not going to pay while simultaneously using the franchise tag on Tony Pollard. If Elliott is willing to swallow his pride and take a cheaper contract, there is nothing stopping the two sides from talking.

Elliott and the Cowboys may both prefer to move on. One other NFC team is reportedly looking into signing him, and that may be a potential fit.