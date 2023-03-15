Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from running back Ezekiel Elliott, but one report indicated Wednesday that he may not have to leave the NFC to find a new home.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to have some interest in Elliott, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Buccaneers have an opening to bring in a veteran running back with the upcoming release of Leonard Fournette.

The Buccaneers also have another noteworthy tie to Elliott. New Tampa Bay running backs coach Skip Peete has been Elliott’s position coach with the Cowboys for the last three seasons.

Numerous reports Wednesday suggested that Elliott’s time with the Cowboys has finished, and he will be cut with a post-June 1 designation. The Buccaneers are a sensible landing spot, as their depth chart will consist of untested young backs once Fournette is released. Elliott can still have a productive role, even though injuries have been a problem for him in recent years.

Elliott played in 15 games for Dallas in 2022, carrying the ball 231 times for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns.