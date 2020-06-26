pixel 1
Friday, June 26, 2020

Ezekiel Elliott reacts to lawsuit over alleged pool incident

June 26, 2020
by Grey Papke

Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is clearly unimpressed by a lawsuit recently filed against him.

Elliott’s three dogs allegedly attacked a pool cleaner he’d hired in March, and the alleged victim is seeking significant financial damages from the Dallas Cowboys running back. Elliott publicly reacted to the suit Friday in response to a Twitter user who made a joking remark about the suit.

Elliott isn’t responding directly to the lawsuit, but it’s pretty clear what he thinks. The running back’s attorney has already said Elliott will “vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

The 24-year-old running back ran for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. As usual, he’ll be a huge part of Dallas’ new offense in 2020.

