Ezekiel Elliott suffers apparent ankle injury against Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to hurt his ankle early on in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City City.

Elliott’s right leg got caught awkwardly underneath him as he was being tackled out of bounds in the first quarter. You can see the play below:

Ezekiel Elliott took a shot to his right ankle on this play pic.twitter.com/D5drLdZim6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 21, 2021

Elliott briefly went into the medical tent before returning to the sideline. He was walking with a limp, but the extent of the injury was not immediately clear.

It’s hard to tell if Elliott rolled his ankle or the defender just banged into it. The latter would likely be the better scenario.

Elliott was replaced by Tony Pollard on the Cowboys’ next drive, though they often use Pollard to give Elliott a breather, anyway.