 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 12, 2024

Falcons adding former 1,000-yard receiver for Kirk Cousins

March 12, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
An Atlanta Falcons helmet

Dec 27, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins’ list of weapons continues to grow.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Atlanta Falcons are adding a playmaker at the wide receiver position — former Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney. The 26-year-old Mooney is set to get three years and $39 million from the Falcons with $26 million guaranteed.

The speedy and athletic Mooney already has a 1,000-yard receiving season under his belt (with the Bears in 2021). Though he has had back-to-back subpar years since then though (catching 31 passes for 414 yards and just one touchdown last season), Mooney may benefit from stronger QB play next season in the form of Cousins.

Under new head coach Raheem Morris (and a stud new OC as well), the Falcons should be plenty potent on offense in 2024. Mooney will be joining Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts as the primary artillery with Cousins under center.

Article Tags

Atlanta FalconsDarnell MooneyKirk Cousins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus