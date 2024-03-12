Falcons adding former 1,000-yard receiver for Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins’ list of weapons continues to grow.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Atlanta Falcons are adding a playmaker at the wide receiver position — former Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney. The 26-year-old Mooney is set to get three years and $39 million from the Falcons with $26 million guaranteed.

The speedy and athletic Mooney already has a 1,000-yard receiving season under his belt (with the Bears in 2021). Though he has had back-to-back subpar years since then though (catching 31 passes for 414 yards and just one touchdown last season), Mooney may benefit from stronger QB play next season in the form of Cousins.

Under new head coach Raheem Morris (and a stud new OC as well), the Falcons should be plenty potent on offense in 2024. Mooney will be joining Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts as the primary artillery with Cousins under center.