Falcons coach has testy response to Kyle Pitts question

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts.

Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.

Smith was asked after the game about Pitts’ lack of targets.

“It’s not fantasy football,” Smith said. “We’re just trying to win.”

Smith is not too concerned with the individual stats of players and instead is focused on getting the W. But the point others would have is that maybe they should make more of an effort to get the ball to one of their better playmakers.

Marcus Mariota only completed 17 passes in the game, 8 of which went to Drake London, who received 12 targets. Nobody else had more than 2 catches or 3 targets.

This is the second straight week the Falcons have lost, and the second straight week Smith has had a rough time with the media. This is not shaping up to be a friendly season for the Falcons.