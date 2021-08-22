 Skip to main content
Falcons in search of new backup QB after season-ending AJ McCarron injury

August 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Atlanta Falcons are in the hunt for a new backup quarterback after losing A.J. McCarron to a season-ending injury.

McCarron suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s preseason game against Miami. That was the exact injury the Falcons feared it would be.

The Falcons only have Matt Ryan and undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks, making it a near certainty that they’ll be entering the market for a more experienced and reliable veteran backup to Ryan.

It’s been a somewhat difficult offseason for the Falcons, who also parted with one of their franchise players earlier in the offseason. McCarron’s loss isn’t as big, but it’s certainly a headache for the Falcons to deal with late in the preseason.

