Falcons in search of new backup QB after season-ending AJ McCarron injury

The Atlanta Falcons are in the hunt for a new backup quarterback after losing A.J. McCarron to a season-ending injury.

McCarron suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s preseason game against Miami. That was the exact injury the Falcons feared it would be.

It is a torn ACL in right knee for Falcons backup QB AJ McCarron as the team feared last night. That will end his season and Atlanta is in the market for a new backup QB. Feleipe Franks is the only other backup QB on their roster. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 22, 2021

The Falcons only have Matt Ryan and undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks, making it a near certainty that they’ll be entering the market for a more experienced and reliable veteran backup to Ryan.

It’s been a somewhat difficult offseason for the Falcons, who also parted with one of their franchise players earlier in the offseason. McCarron’s loss isn’t as big, but it’s certainly a headache for the Falcons to deal with late in the preseason.