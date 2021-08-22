Falcons coach hints at bad injury news for AJ McCarron

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith hinted at some bad injury news for AJ McCarron.

McCarron started Saturday’s preseason game at quarterback for the Falcons against the Miami Dolphins. He led a field goal drive on his first series and then went 3-and-out afterwards. He was in the middle of his third possession when he was injured on a non-contact play in the second quarter.

McCarron was replaced in the game by Feleipe Franks.

After the game, Smith said he was “heartbroken” for McCarron. Reporter Cameron Wolfe said the fear was a “significant knee injury” for McCarron.

No official word yet but fear is significant knee injury for Falcons backup QB AJ McCarron. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks is the only other backup QB roster currently on their roster. Arthur Smith said they’re always evaluating QB market. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 22, 2021

McCarron, 30, is in his first year with the Falcons. He was set to back up Matt Ryan, but his injury likely means the Falcons will be adding someone soon.

One Titans reporter speculates that Smith might want to add Logan Woodside, who played for the Falcons head coach in Tennessee.

AJ McCarron's injury in Atlanta could help Logan Woodside's cause with the #Titans. If McCarron is done, Arthur Smith loved Woodside and the #Falcons would probably grab him if available. Which means if TEN wants him, it'll have to roster him, try Barkley on practice squad. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 22, 2021

This is a tough break for McCarron, who has thrown just 38 passes over the last two seasons.