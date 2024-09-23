 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 22, 2024

Falcons’ baffling final play call against Chiefs left fans confused

September 22, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Falcons lining up for 4th-and-inches against the Chiefs

The Atlanta Falcons probably want a do-over on their final play Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Falcons trailed the Chiefs 22-17 with under a minute left at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Facing 3rd-and-1 on the Chiefs’ 13-yard line, the Falcons appeared to be in prime position to score a go-ahead touchdown against the defending Super Bowl champs.

But Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier got stuffed for next to no gain on the ensuing play. With one more chance to get the first down, Atlanta decided to call a sweep for Bijan Robinson. It did not work out for Atlanta.

A handful of fans and even former players on X were left scratching their heads over the play call. Some felt a QB sneak was the right play with the Falcons needing just inches to get the first down.

Robinson was largely ineffective throughout the game, rushing for just 31 yards on 16 carries. The decision also looked worse when given that the Falcons also had two of their top offensive linemen out of the lineup due to injury.

The Falcons may not have wanted to run a QB sneak given that quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off an Achilles injury. But with a huge win against the Chiefs on the line, several believe it would have been worth the risk.

Article Tags

Atlanta FalconsAtlanta Falcons fansKansas City Chiefs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus