Falcons’ baffling final play call against Chiefs left fans confused

The Atlanta Falcons probably want a do-over on their final play Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Falcons trailed the Chiefs 22-17 with under a minute left at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Facing 3rd-and-1 on the Chiefs’ 13-yard line, the Falcons appeared to be in prime position to score a go-ahead touchdown against the defending Super Bowl champs.

But Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier got stuffed for next to no gain on the ensuing play. With one more chance to get the first down, Atlanta decided to call a sweep for Bijan Robinson. It did not work out for Atlanta.

The most Atlanta Falcons playcalling you will ever see 😬pic.twitter.com/HcBmhfJDKe — Covers (@Covers) September 23, 2024

A handful of fans and even former players on X were left scratching their heads over the play call. Some felt a QB sneak was the right play with the Falcons needing just inches to get the first down.

There is no reason for the Atlanta Falcons to not QB sneak their on 4th and inches. Have all those RBs push your QB forward for a first down. Running side ways when you need an inch makes ZERO SENSE. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 23, 2024

Falcons — Just run the Bijan Robinson sweep out of the power formation with multiple injured offensive linemen on fourth and inches with the game on the line. No one will be expecting it. pic.twitter.com/SdWJQQsud8 — John (@WritehookDFS) September 23, 2024

Who tries to run a sweep on 4th and inches with 8 defenders on the LOS? Falcons apparently. That was a god awful call. — Harry Bellucci (@coachbellucci) September 23, 2024

4th down and the falcons call the two back sweep from tecmo bowl. Unless Bo Jackson is running it, don't call it — Stan Halbrooks III (@coachhalbrooks) September 23, 2024

Robinson was largely ineffective throughout the game, rushing for just 31 yards on 16 carries. The decision also looked worse when given that the Falcons also had two of their top offensive linemen out of the lineup due to injury.

The Falcons may not have wanted to run a QB sneak given that quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off an Achilles injury. But with a huge win against the Chiefs on the line, several believe it would have been worth the risk.