Falcons coach has awesome quote about how to stop Josh Allen

Josh Allen has a rare combination of tremendous arm strength, size and mobility, which makes him one of the most difficult quarterbacks in the NFL to gameplan against. Fortunately for the Atlanta Falcons, defensive coordinator Dean Pees knows how to stop the Buffalo Bills star.

With his team preparing for a tough home game against Buffalo, Pees was asked on Thursday about keeping Allen in check. He had a great response.

Asked #Falcons DC Dean Pees how to stop #Bills QB Josh Allen and he said, “Don’t let him off the bus.” pic.twitter.com/BkZlDnrnhA — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 30, 2021

That’s a pretty big compliment from Pees, who has been a defensive assistant in the NFL since 2004. He has Super Bowl wins with both the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

Allen hasn’t looked quite as unstoppable this year as he did in 2020, but he is playing some of his best football at the perfect time. He threw for 314 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a huge road win over the Patriots last week. The Falcons will certainly have their hands full.

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports