Falcons OC offers estimate for Todd Gurley workload

The Atlanta Falcons have a realistic outlook of what Todd Gurley can do for them in 2020.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter set a target of between 15 and 25 touches per game for Gurley. The running back has a history of knee problems, including unconfirmed reports of an arthritic condition.

“I think a minimum of 15 touches and a high of [25],” Koetter told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure on Tuesday. “But you’ve got to realize we’ve got a lot of guys that need touches. You’re going to have 64 plays in a game on average on offense. Depending on where you’re at in the season and wear and tear, I think the low is 15 and maybe the high end 25.”

Gurley accumulated 254 touches in 15 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season. That works out to about 17 touches per game. In other words, the Falcons aren’t going to overdo it. Gurley still managed 1,064 yards from scrimmage on that workload as well, so it’s clear he can still be a contributor.

Koetter has been realistic about Gurley’s knee situation. That seems likely to continue, but the Falcons sound like they’re going to be smart about things.