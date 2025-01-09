 Skip to main content
Falcons GM hints at team’s plan for Kirk Cousins

January 9, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Kirk Cousins in a hat

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) walks off the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins lasted less than a full season as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, but general manager Terry Fontenot insists that a divorce is not inevitable.

Fontenot told reporters on Thursday that the Falcons are comfortable entering the 2025 season with Cousins as their backup quarterback to Michael Penix Jr. Fontenot said the team is open to trading Cousins but that “everyone would have to be good with it,” including Cousins’ camp.

Fontenot’s comments meshed with a report that claimed the Falcons plan to discuss all options with Cousins, including the possibility of him returning as a backup in 2025.

Cousins signed a fully guaranteed 4-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta last offseason. While the Falcons have some flexibility with Penix playing under a rookie deal for the foreseeable future, the best outcome for them would obviously be to trade Cousins.

Fontenot has to at least create the impression that the Falcons are willing to keep Cousins. Otherwise, teams would have no incentive to make a trade offer and could just wait for the 36-year-old to be cut.

Cousins has already been linked to one AFC team, so there could potentially be some interest in him on the trade market.