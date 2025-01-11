Falcons make major change to coaching staff after missing playoffs

The Atlanta Falcons made a significant change to their coaching staff Saturday, one week after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot.

The Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake after just one season. Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers was also let go. The moves come after head coach Raheem Morris exerted more control over the defense as the season went on.

We have parted ways with Defensive Coordinator Jimmy Lake & Defensive Line Coach Jay Rodgers — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 11, 2025

Lake had worked with Morris with the Los Angeles Rams before Morris landed the Falcons’ head coach job. He brought Lake with him as his defensive coordinator, but they did not get the results they wanted. They were 23rd in the league in points allowed and struggled down the stretch, allowing 44 points in a do-or-die overtime loss to Carolina in Week 18.

The Falcons did keep themselves in the playoff race up to Week 18, though they finished with an 8-9 record. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed a lot of promise on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense needs work for Morris to improve in year two. Firing Lake is a concession to that point.