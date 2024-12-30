 Skip to main content
Fans roasted Falcons over head-scratching decision vs. Commanders

December 29, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Falcons and Commanders lining up

Several fans pinned the Atlanta Falcons’ loss Sunday on a polarizing decision made by head coach Raheem Morris.

The Falcons and Washington Commanders were tied at 24 with just 40 seconds left at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The Falcons had 1st-and-10 from their 19 with a chance to win the game.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found wide receiver Darnell Mooney for a gain of 25 yards to get Atlanta near midfield. However, Mooney was unable to get out of bounds.

Instead of using one of the team’s two remaining timeouts, Morris was content to let the clock keep rolling. Atlanta used up 23 seconds to set up its next play.

A few plays later, the Falcons benefitted from a defensive pass interference call that got them to the Commanders’ 38. But with just a couple of seconds left on the clock, Atlanta was forced to kick a 56-yard field goal on first down. Falcons kicker Riley Patterson’s field goal attempt fell well short of the goalpost.

The Commanders ended up winning the game 30-24 in overtime. Fans and media members alike blamed Morris for not taking a timeout when he arguably should have. Atlanta could have perhaps gotten a shorter field goal attempt had they managed the clock better.

The loss dropped the Falcons’ record to 8-8. To have a chance at making the postseason, Atlanta would need to beat the Carolina Panthers in their regular season finale next week. The Falcons would also need their division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose to the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.

But at least the Falcons’ coaching staff got to bring home an extra timeout after Sunday’s game.

