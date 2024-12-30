Fans roasted Falcons over head-scratching decision vs. Commanders

Several fans pinned the Atlanta Falcons’ loss Sunday on a polarizing decision made by head coach Raheem Morris.

The Falcons and Washington Commanders were tied at 24 with just 40 seconds left at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The Falcons had 1st-and-10 from their 19 with a chance to win the game.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found wide receiver Darnell Mooney for a gain of 25 yards to get Atlanta near midfield. However, Mooney was unable to get out of bounds.

Instead of using one of the team’s two remaining timeouts, Morris was content to let the clock keep rolling. Atlanta used up 23 seconds to set up its next play.

The Falcons win this game if Raheem Morris uses a timeout here… instead, 17 unnecessary seconds run off the clock 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/AP499qpf02 — Kicks (@kicks) December 30, 2024

A few plays later, the Falcons benefitted from a defensive pass interference call that got them to the Commanders’ 38. But with just a couple of seconds left on the clock, Atlanta was forced to kick a 56-yard field goal on first down. Falcons kicker Riley Patterson’s field goal attempt fell well short of the goalpost.

Riley Patterson with a heartwarming tribute to Nate Kaeding pic.twitter.com/0NT5ERcBtu — Devin (@MrQuilvioVergas) December 30, 2024

The Commanders ended up winning the game 30-24 in overtime. Fans and media members alike blamed Morris for not taking a timeout when he arguably should have. Atlanta could have perhaps gotten a shorter field goal attempt had they managed the clock better.

Why didn’t Falcons burn 1 of their timeouts? I’m confused by this — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 30, 2024

If only the Falcons had 2 timeouts on that drive that could’ve potentially saved 20+ seconds and the Falcons could’ve gotten closer! — RB (@RyB_311) December 30, 2024

Why on earth did the #Falcons not use a timeout?!? — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 30, 2024

You can blame Patterson if you want, but I blame Raheem Morris. #Falcons should have had at least two more plays to make that an easier kick. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) December 30, 2024

The loss dropped the Falcons’ record to 8-8. To have a chance at making the postseason, Atlanta would need to beat the Carolina Panthers in their regular season finale next week. The Falcons would also need their division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose to the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.

But at least the Falcons’ coaching staff got to bring home an extra timeout after Sunday’s game.