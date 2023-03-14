Falcons sign fan-favorite veteran QB

The Atlanta Falcons may take a quarterback early in the draft for the second year in a row, but they have also signed a reliable veteran who could compete for the starting job next season.

The Falcons on Tuesday agreed to a deal with Taylor Heinicke, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The contract is worth up to $20 million over two seasons, which is top-level backup quarterback money.

Heinicke took over as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders in Week 6 last year after Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury. Heinicke provided the team with a spark and led Washington to wins in five of his first six starts. He faltered a bit down the stretch and was shut down for the season after injuring his shoulder in Week 16.

Heinicke finished the season with 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He had a passer rating of 89.6.

The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming draft. They are expected to take a quarterback, and there has been talk of them potentially trading up. Atlanta also drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round last year.