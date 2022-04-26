Falcons GM reveals draft plans for 1 position of need

The Atlanta Falcons made a flurry of quarterback moves this offseason. But despite this activity, the team may not be done addressing the position.

In a pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot was asked about what he needed to see in order to draft a quarterback from this year’s class.

In his answer, Fontenot revealed that adding to their quarterback room is something that the team will try to do during the draft.

LIVE: GM Terry Fontenot and Head Coach Arthur Smith meet with the media ahead of the #NFLDraft https://t.co/ZIh994f8JI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 26, 2022

“We spent a lot of time with this quarterback draft class,” Fontenot said. “We’re not going to give away what we’re going to do at [the eighth overall pick] or any other pick, but we could come out of this draft with a quarterback.”

“We want to add to that room, and we’ll see what happens.”

The days leading up to the draft are notorious for smoke screens, bluffs and trickery. That’s probably not Fontenot’s motive here, however, especially given Atlanta’s current options at the position.

With Matt Ryan out of the picture for the first time since 2008, the Falcons have just two quarterbacks listed on the current depth chart.

Marcus Mariota, whom the Falcons signed to a two-year deal this offseason, is listed as the starter. Former Florida and Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, who signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft, is currently listed as the team’s backup.

Using the No. 8 overall pick on a quarterback is not out of the question for Atlanta, according to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe.

Could QB be an option for Atlanta at No.8 in what’s expected to be a wild NFL Draft. A preview from #Falcons HQ for @nflnetwork NFL Now: pic.twitter.com/MVv5LM99CK — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 26, 2022

The Falcons also have two second-round picks (No. 43 and No. 58) and two third-round picks (No. 74 and No. 82). Assuming Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis are off the board in the first round, the Falcons could still have solid options to choose from in Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell and Matt Corral.

The Falcons were close to trading for Deshaun Watson in March before the deal ultimately fell through.