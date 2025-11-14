Larry Brown Sports

Fans are asking questions after Michael Penix Jr.’s latest admission

Michael Penix Jr. smiles after a game
Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates after a victory over the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Michael Penix Jr. inadvertently sparked some controversy with one of his answers during a press conference held earlier this week.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback was asked on Wednesday who he “leans on” to help him assess his performance on the field and provide support “mentally and physically.” The reporter inquired about that person being another quarterback or perhaps one of the Falcons’ coaches.

Penix’s response suggested there was no such person for him on the Atlanta staff or QB room.

“You’re saying on the field?” Penix clarified, followed by a long pause and an exasperated sigh. “No.”

“Mentally, my fiancée she’s always there for me. I know whenever I get home, it doesn’t matter how I played, she’s always going to be there for me. She’s going to have a smile on her face, give me a hug, and make me feel good no matter what.

“As far as physically, on the field stuff, there’s not nobody I talk to as far as another quarterback or anything like that. I do have quarterback coaches, though, back at home that reach out to me as well, tell me, ‘Hey, you need to clean this up, clean that up.’ … Those guys help me.”

Fans were concerned about Penix’s response, with some even calling it an “embarrassment” for the Falcons to not surround their first-round QB with proper mentors.

Some wondered what sort of relationship Penix had with veteran backup Kirk Cousins. Cousins has been gracious to Penix at times since getting replaced as Atlanta’s QB1. But in all fairness to Cousin, he probably did not sign a huge contract with the Falcons just to guide his replacement.

When asked about his relationship with Penix, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters that the Washington alum is “extremely hard on himself.” Morris noted that he has to have a conversation with Penix about taking some of his mistakes in stride.

Penix has thrown for 1,807 yards with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions across his 8 starts this season. The Falcons are 3-5 in those contests.

.

