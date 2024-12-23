Kirk Cousins went viral for his pregame gesture for Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins on Sunday showed that he was all class despite the Atlanta Falcons benching him in favor of Michael Penix Jr.

On Tuesday, the Falcons announced that Penix would be the team’s starting quarterback “moving forward.” With just three games left in the season, Penix would likely be Atlanta’s QB1 for the rest of the regular season campaign.

Penix made his first start Sunday against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Instead of sulking or even just sitting idly as his replacement took the field, Cousins was fully supportive of the rookie QB.

A clip of Cousin and Penix interacting pregame went viral on X. Cousins was seen leading the two in prayer right before they came out of the stadium tunnel. The veteran QB even gave Penix a pep talk and a pat on the back as they ran out onto the field.

WHOLESOME: #Falcons QB Kirk Cousins led rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in a PRAYER TO GOD before he makes his first NFL start today. Kirk also gave Penix a pep talk, preparing him for today, despite being benched. Kirk Cousins is a true class act ❤️pic.twitter.com/f8GGoHfk0M — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 22, 2024

The prayer, pep talk, and pat on the back combo seemed to work as Penix had a decent outing in his first NFL start. Penix went 18/27 for 202 yards and an interception in a 34-7 thumping of the Giants.

Those who watched the game know that the lone pick Penix threw could have just as easily been his first touchdown pass. With seconds to go in the first half, Penix hit Kyle Pitts with a perfect pass at the Giants’ three-yard line. But Pitts lost control of the football and juggled it into the hands of a defender.

Juggled and picked off by the Giants at the goal line! 📺: #NYGvsATL on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/PdRfXIGHCa — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024

Penix did pretty well considering how sudden his promotion to starter was. The Falcons rookie found out he was replacing Cousins this week in the least glamorous way possible.