Fans react to Bengals’ white uniforms, helmets on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football” in a uniform matchup that many fans found visually appealing.

The Bengals wore white jerseys with black stripes rather than their usual orange and black. They looked more like zebras — or the rare white tigers — than anything else. Many fans loved the “color rush” alternative uniforms.

These @Bengals uniforms are just what we've been wanting 😻 — Maverick (@MAVE2ICK) September 30, 2022

The @Bengals uniforms are 🔥 tonight — Matthew Snider (@msnider_20) September 30, 2022

And for the millionth time – the white tiger uniforms for the Bengals are 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Kyle Borchert (@WxManKyle) September 30, 2022

The White Bengal uniforms are 🔥🔥🔥#NFLTNF — Darrell Cryderman (@DarrellCryderm1) September 30, 2022

Not only did fans seem to enjoy the Bengals’ white jerseys, they also thought the Bengals’ white against the Dolphins’ teal provided a great overall uniform matchup.

This #TNF game is so aesthetically pleasing to watch with the @Bengals in all white and the @MiamiDolphins in their teal on teal. — Michael Brumagin (@MBrumagin) September 30, 2022

this uniform matchup is fire. Dolphins got the teal unis and the bengals got the hot white type colors. Its visually appealing — 𝚉 – 𝒻𝒶𝒹ℯ 🌒 (53-29) (3-0) (@officialfader4) September 30, 2022

I always loved going full alternate uniforms in Madden. This All-White Bengals vs. All-Teal Dolphins matchup is incredibly pleasing to my eyeballs. I’m gonna need that All-Kelly Green Eagles. — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) September 30, 2022

We’re not saying the Bengals should wear these jerseys regularly; they would lose their special feeling if they did so. But to do it maybe once a year is a real treat for the fans.