 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 29, 2022

Fans react to Bengals’ white uniforms, helmets on ‘Thursday Night Football’

September 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

Cincinnati Bengals in white jerseys

The Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football” in a uniform matchup that many fans found visually appealing.

The Bengals wore white jerseys with black stripes rather than their usual orange and black. They looked more like zebras — or the rare white tigers — than anything else. Many fans loved the “color rush” alternative uniforms.

Not only did fans seem to enjoy the Bengals’ white jerseys, they also thought the Bengals’ white against the Dolphins’ teal provided a great overall uniform matchup.

We’re not saying the Bengals should wear these jerseys regularly; they would lose their special feeling if they did so. But to do it maybe once a year is a real treat for the fans.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus