Fans loved Bill Belichick’s enormous coat for Bills game

December 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bill Belichick on the sideline

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick traded in the hoodie for an enormous jacket on Thursday night, and fans loved it.

Belichick’s New England Patriots lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. A photo of Belichick in a massive coat on the sidelines went viral after being shared by the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.

People loved seeing the huge jacket.

It was a cold night out there in Gillette Stadium, and Belichick had to stay warm. It was already painful enough watching his team miss field goals and barely gain yards. At least if he was going to endure that crap, Belichick was going to be warm.

Bill Belichick
