Fans loved Bill Belichick’s enormous coat for Bills game

Bill Belichick traded in the hoodie for an enormous jacket on Thursday night, and fans loved it.

Belichick’s New England Patriots lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. A photo of Belichick in a massive coat on the sidelines went viral after being shared by the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.

People loved seeing the huge jacket.

It was a cold night out there in Gillette Stadium, and Belichick had to stay warm. It was already painful enough watching his team miss field goals and barely gain yards. At least if he was going to endure that crap, Belichick was going to be warm.