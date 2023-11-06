 Skip to main content
Fans cannot believe the penalty Josh Allen was called for

November 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Josh Allen points

Fans could not believe the penalty Josh Allen was called for during his Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in Week 9.

Allen ran in a 2-yard touchdown on a 1st-and-goal play with his Bills down 7-0 to the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday night. After faking a handoff, Allen took off running. Cincinnati safety Nick Scott was tracking Allen, so the Bills quarterback faked a throw that got Scott to leap.

After fooling Scott, Allen pointed at the Bengals safety while running towards the end zone as if to say “got you!”

The officials threw a penalty flag on Allen on the play and called him for taunting.

Fans could not believe the penalty call and started to complain. Some brought out the old “no fun league” nickname.

That was an obvious taunt by Allen in the middle of a play, but people can’t believe the league works so hard to police a seemingly fun and innocent play like that.

