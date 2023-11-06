Fans cannot believe the penalty Josh Allen was called for

Fans could not believe the penalty Josh Allen was called for during his Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in Week 9.

Allen ran in a 2-yard touchdown on a 1st-and-goal play with his Bills down 7-0 to the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday night. After faking a handoff, Allen took off running. Cincinnati safety Nick Scott was tracking Allen, so the Bills quarterback faked a throw that got Scott to leap.

After fooling Scott, Allen pointed at the Bengals safety while running towards the end zone as if to say “got you!”

Josh Allen takes it in the end zone. Opening drive TDs for both offenses! 📺: #BUFvsCIN on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/T6GLEfxpQv pic.twitter.com/Ji3OIvjm6x — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2023

The officials threw a penalty flag on Allen on the play and called him for taunting.

Fans could not believe the penalty call and started to complain. Some brought out the old “no fun league” nickname.

Insane taunting penalty on Josh on a freakin point. Jeez. It’s Burrow v Allen. Let’s play ball. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) November 6, 2023

Josh Allen was penalized for pointing. The SOFTEST penalty of all time. What is this league?pic.twitter.com/qh3nmeY9Xs — Alexander Rogers (@ConFalseFlag) November 6, 2023

they gave Josh Allen an unsportsmanlike penalty for pointing at the safety he totally fooled with his fake? These are grown humans, let them play the game they’re playing please and thank you pic.twitter.com/nHFlhmLpcC — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) November 6, 2023

No Fun League at it again 🙄 — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) November 6, 2023

The fact this point was a flag is the definition of No Fun League #NFL #ThanksRoger

pic.twitter.com/QSjLLNI13i — Postgame Tailgate (@PostgameTG) November 6, 2023

That was an obvious taunt by Allen in the middle of a play, but people can’t believe the league works so hard to police a seemingly fun and innocent play like that.