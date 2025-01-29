Fans can’t get enough of Liam Coen’s 1-word comment

Liam Coen was formally introduced as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, and he wasted absolutely no time turning himself into a meme.

Coen seemed genuinely excited during his first press conference with the Jaguars on Monday. Fans should be happy to see that, but there is no question the 39-year-old coach needs to work on his “Duval” chant before the start of the 2025 season.

At one point during his presser, Coen spoke about how he is looking forward to becoming a part of the community in Jacksonville. He then delivered his version of the famous “DUUVAL” chant, which is the rallying cry of Jaguars fans and a reference to the county in which Jacksonville is located.

And, boy, did Coen botch it:

Coen probably wishes he could have that one back, because it led to a round of trolling that we have never before seen for a first-time NFL head coach.

We should probably cut Coen some slack. He did show in a separate video that he is capable of delivering the “Duval” chant properly, so that may have just been a bad moment for him. Jaguars fans are hoping it was Coen’s worst.

Coen was a successful offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams before taking the Jaguars job. He should not be judged by his unusual exit from Tampa or his cringeworthy attempt at the “Duval” chant, but he definitely has some ground to make up early.