Jaguars coach gets roasted over incredibly awkward moment

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has a lot of work ahead of him to turn the franchise’s fortunes around. He may need to start with his “Duval” chant.

The Jaguars on Monday held an introductory press conference for Coen as the team’s newest head coach. Coen’s hiring last week came as a surprise given that he had initially removed himself from consideration for the Jaguars opening.

While speaking to reporters, Coen addressed his drama-filled exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the press conference segment that hooked fans the most was Coen’s attempt at the “Duval” chant. To say that it needs some work is quite an understatement.

Both Jaguars fans and neutral observers could not help but clown Coen for his cursed rendition of Jacksonville’s iconic chant. Many joked that Coen lost aura points, and it’s hard to disagree with them.

Liam Coen receiving negative aura points today

pic.twitter.com/pEjPYpGE6K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 27, 2025

Liam Coen has -1000 Aura 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4VUAEY5VQu — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) January 27, 2025

Others claimed that Coen’s tenure was already over before it even began.

I take back everything nice I’ve ever said about Liam Coen it’s already over for him pic.twitter.com/eRuwiDkS6i — Justin (@Justin_14P) January 27, 2025

Yep, Liam Coen is already finished in Jacksonville. There’s no coming back from this. pic.twitter.com/n0xS36hFo1 — 4-Orange (@land_browns) January 27, 2025

In all fairness to Coen, even the greats have bad days. He also delivered a much better “Duval” chant earlier in the day. Fans should wait for a larger sample size before crucifying the man.

The Jaguars hired Coen after a successful 1-year stint as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator. He also previously held the Los Angeles Rams’ OC role under Sean McVay’s staff.

It’s a safe bet that Coen is much better at cooking up creative offensive plays than he is at charming a captive audience. Thankfully for Jaguars fans, it’s the former that matters more when serving as an NFL head coach.