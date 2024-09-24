 Skip to main content
Fans said the same thing about Chris Fowler calling ‘MNF’ game

September 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Chris Fowler in a suit

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler reacts during the Pac-12 Championship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN had dueling “Monday Night Football” games in Week 3, which led the network to have its second team announce one of the games, and that included Chris Fowler.

Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick comprise ESPN’s second announcing team for Monday Night Football. Fowler reportedly secured the gig as a sweetener from the network during his last contract negotiation period.

Though most fans enjoy Fowler and agree that he does a good job calling football games, fans also were united in one observation — hearing Fowler call an NFL game was weird.

Fowler has long been the voice of ESPN’s No. 1 college football announcing team. Much like Kirk Herbstreit, his voice has become strongly associated with college football.

But just like Herbstreit, Fowler is branching out to the NFL and showing that whether it’s college or pro, he calls a good football game.

Chris Fowler
