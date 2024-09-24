Fans said the same thing about Chris Fowler calling ‘MNF’ game

ESPN had dueling “Monday Night Football” games in Week 3, which led the network to have its second team announce one of the games, and that included Chris Fowler.

Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick comprise ESPN’s second announcing team for Monday Night Football. Fowler reportedly secured the gig as a sweetener from the network during his last contract negotiation period.

Though most fans enjoy Fowler and agree that he does a good job calling football games, fans also were united in one observation — hearing Fowler call an NFL game was weird.

Chris Fowler calling an NFL game is always weird, his voice triggers a different part of my brain than the one that watches the NFL. — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) September 23, 2024

So weird when Chris Fowler calls NFL games Especially when he says a players name when he called a game for them in college — Caleb (@OKCowboysBraves) September 23, 2024

There is just something weird hearing Chris Fowler call a NFL game..it just doesn’t seem right haha — Christian Beard (@skippers346) September 24, 2024

Fowler has long been the voice of ESPN’s No. 1 college football announcing team. Much like Kirk Herbstreit, his voice has become strongly associated with college football.

But just like Herbstreit, Fowler is branching out to the NFL and showing that whether it’s college or pro, he calls a good football game.