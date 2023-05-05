ESPN makes change to second ‘Monday Night Football’ announcing team

ESPN has made a change to its No. 2 “Monday Night Football” announcing team.

ESPN made a big statement when they signed Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from FOX to serve as their announcers for “Monday Night Football.”

The additions of Buck and Aikman for last season pushed announcer Steve Levy to the No. 2 team, where he was joined by Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky. Next season, Levy will be replaced by Chris Fowler as the play-by-play announcer for the No. 2 team on “Monday Night Football.” It’s unclear whether Riddick and Orlovsky will remain as analysts on the team.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, who reported the news, there will be a total of five extra games that Buck and Aikman won’t call that Fowler will.

Marchand speculates that ESPN gave Fowler the No. 2 announcer gig for MNF as a sweetener for not being able to give him a huge raise (due to cost cutting) when he recently signed a new deal with the network.

Fowler still serves as the play-by-play announcer for ABC/ESPN’s No. 1 college football team, along with longtime partner Kirk Herbstreit. Fowler also serves as the network’s lead announcer for tennis.