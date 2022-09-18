Fans furious with DirecTV over Sunday Ticket streaming problems

The NFL is 2-for-2 on delivering excellent weeks of football, and they’re unfortunately 2-for-2 on having problems with their Sunday Ticket streaming package.

Numerous football fans had problems accessing games and streaming content through the Sunday Ticket app or online for the second week in a row. Though watching through DirecTV on TV was not an issue, those trying to stream digitally via the app or website had all sorts of problems.

Take a look at some of the complaints:

I truly can’t wait until DirecTV loses NFL Sunday Ticket. pic.twitter.com/GzBW9VnTDQ — ⚜️ WickyM ⚜️ (@wickym) September 18, 2022

Your app and your service are trash. This happens every week. You are stealing people's money. pic.twitter.com/pQKk2w7q1a — BanjoWookiee (@BanjoWookiee) September 18, 2022

I can't wait for @DIRECTV to lose the rights to #SundayTicket so I can actually watch the games I pay for pic.twitter.com/lIDiSUVuxP — Brad (@bwebbcam) September 18, 2022

#Sundayticket is down yet again @DIRECTV get your act together! Fix this.. This service cost too much for it to not work! Very frustrating! pic.twitter.com/8vhnFH7HLD — Robert 树懒 (@Robmeister8911) September 18, 2022

2023 cannot come fast enough pic.twitter.com/VVmoYveSLc — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) September 18, 2022

Two weeks in a row and @DIRECTV has managed to mess up the #sundayticket @nfl pull the contract now!!! @DIRECTVhelp pic.twitter.com/O0PcaCMmSU — Johnny Bee (@speede314) September 18, 2022

Hey @DIRECTV have you tried unplugging #SundayTicket and plugging it back in? What gives? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Reak0521rb — Scott Barrie (@ScottsTradez) September 18, 2022

Hey @DIRECTV this is why you are gonna lose Sunday Ticket. Your streaming service is always having problems. Please @amazon save us — Coach Jason Lude (@Jaybird5234) September 18, 2022

And my @DIRECTV Sunday Ticket app is once again not working, after I got an email from them this week assuring me they fixed the technical glitches from last week. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 18, 2022

I already know the answer to this but are you going to be refunding people for Sunday NFL Ticket for it not working for a second straight week? Didn’t even make it to halftime before the site crashed. @DIRECTV — Grant Bigham (@bighamgrant11) September 18, 2022

Then there were plenty of fans who wanted to be compensated for the loss of service.

Yo! @DIRECTV the amount of money we pay for Sunday ticket this app should be working flawlessly. Not constantly “could not connect to server.” Can’t wait until you lose your NFL rights — Keith Proctor (@QBone08) September 18, 2022

Fix your Sunday ticket servers or give us our money back @DIRECTV — TJ (@TJeezus) September 18, 2022

Hey @DIRECTVhelp are you gonna compensate all the customers who pay for NFL Sunday Ticket and can’t even watch? This is ridiculous. It’s apparent since this is the last season you have it no one cares anymore. @DIRECTV — KRush (@Krush59) September 18, 2022

Hey @NFL you guys gotta step in and do something about this @DIRECTV #NFLSundayTicket not working 2 weeks in a row. People are paying good money to stream and are unable to. #NFL #directv #SundayTicket — Nick Scherer (@Nick_Scherer89) September 18, 2022

@DIRECTV Your service is trash. You owe each and every one of us with NFL Sunday Ticket, a full refund. — Cassandra Malena (@CassandraMalena) September 18, 2022

DirecTV later fixed the issue and addressed the matter in separate statements.

“We’re aware customers are temporarily unable to stream NFL Sunday Ticket through the app and will share more when we restore the programming,” they said at first.

“Today’s NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming. We will continue to monitor, apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience,” they wrote in a second service.

The Sunday Ticket package is not cheap, and costs well over $300 for fans. Depending on what services you select, it can run nearly $400.

Fans only need the service for 18 days of the year. If they have issues 2 of those 18 days, then the service hasn’t worked for 11 percent of its needed days. Will the NFL or DirecTV compensate subscribers?

The Sunday Ticket package is likely headed to a tech company in the future, which could help eliminate these problems for fans.