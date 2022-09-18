 Skip to main content
Fans furious with DirecTV over Sunday Ticket streaming problems

September 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

A look at a messed up screen

The NFL is 2-for-2 on delivering excellent weeks of football, and they’re unfortunately 2-for-2 on having problems with their Sunday Ticket streaming package.

Numerous football fans had problems accessing games and streaming content through the Sunday Ticket app or online for the second week in a row. Though watching through DirecTV on TV was not an issue, those trying to stream digitally via the app or website had all sorts of problems.

Take a look at some of the complaints:

Then there were plenty of fans who wanted to be compensated for the loss of service.

DirecTV later fixed the issue and addressed the matter in separate statements.

“We’re aware customers are temporarily unable to stream NFL Sunday Ticket through the app and will share more when we restore the programming,” they said at first.

“Today’s NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming. We will continue to monitor, apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience,” they wrote in a second service.

The Sunday Ticket package is not cheap, and costs well over $300 for fans. Depending on what services you select, it can run nearly $400.

Fans only need the service for 18 days of the year. If they have issues 2 of those 18 days, then the service hasn’t worked for 11 percent of its needed days. Will the NFL or DirecTV compensate subscribers?

The Sunday Ticket package is likely headed to a tech company in the future, which could help eliminate these problems for fans.

