Sunday, November 27, 2022

Fans furious with RedZone after missing end of Raiders-Seahawks game on CBS

November 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Josh Jacobs runs

Many NFL fans were upset on Sunday after missing the end of the Las Vegas Raiders-Seattle Seahawks game that went to overtime.

Fans who were watching NFL RedZone on Sunday were told to switch to their local CBS affiliate to catch the ending of the Raiders-Seahawks game. The problem is when many fans switched channels, they encountered CBS show “60 Minutes” rather than the game they were seeking.

Take a look at many of the complaints:

The problem is only those in specific markets were able to catch the ending of the Raiders-Seahawks game on CBS since FOX had the doubleheader.

Only those located in the green and blue areas of the map were able to turn to CBS to get the game. Those located in other markets got “60 Minutes.”

The bad news for fans who were in the wrong market is that they missed the thrilling 86-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs to win the game 40-34 in overtime. The good news is they were all set for “Murder She Wrote” after 60 Minutes.

