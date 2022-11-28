Fans furious with RedZone after missing end of Raiders-Seahawks game on CBS

Many NFL fans were upset on Sunday after missing the end of the Las Vegas Raiders-Seattle Seahawks game that went to overtime.

Fans who were watching NFL RedZone on Sunday were told to switch to their local CBS affiliate to catch the ending of the Raiders-Seahawks game. The problem is when many fans switched channels, they encountered CBS show “60 Minutes” rather than the game they were seeking.

Take a look at many of the complaints:

RedZone sends us to CBS. CBS has 60 Minutes. What is happening here? — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 28, 2022

Red Zone: Turn over to your local CBS affiliate to see the end of Raiders-Seahawks My local CBS affiliate: pic.twitter.com/z2zXusbjs2 — jamfan40 (parody) (@jamfan40) November 28, 2022

NFL Redzone (@ScottHanson): “Tune-in to your local CBS affiliate for the conclusion of Raiders @ Seahawks.” My local CBS affiliate: pic.twitter.com/vq3nPVJeBj — Jordan Woodson (@Jordan_Woodson) November 28, 2022

Really love Red Zone channel telling me to switch to CBS for end of Seattle game only to have CBS have 60 Minutes on. What an absolute joke. — Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) November 28, 2022

Note to @RedZoneChannel: CBS, in fact, is not showing OT of Raiders-Seahawks, it’s showing @60Minutes — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) November 28, 2022

The problem is only those in specific markets were able to catch the ending of the Raiders-Seahawks game on CBS since FOX had the doubleheader.

Only those located in the green and blue areas of the map were able to turn to CBS to get the game. Those located in other markets got “60 Minutes.”

I know rules are rules, but Red Zone Channel is sending the audience to their CBS affiliates for the conclusion of overtime, but that only pertains to the areas in green and those with Sunday Ticket pic.twitter.com/2jQsyk4eer — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) November 28, 2022

The bad news for fans who were in the wrong market is that they missed the thrilling 86-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs to win the game 40-34 in overtime. The good news is they were all set for “Murder She Wrote” after 60 Minutes.