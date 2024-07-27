 Skip to main content
Fans loved Colts rookie AD Mitchell’s apartment setup

July 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
AD Mitchell in front of a background

AD Mitchell is a young player in a new city, and fans could completely relate to his home setup.

Mitchell was a second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in April. He is trying to settle in with his new team just trying to feel comfortable at home. He shared a photo in his Instagram Story during the week that showed a TV on the ground and his hand holding a Play Station video game controller. The new EA Sports College Football 25 video game was showing on the TV.

Mitchell’s written message was clear: all he needed in life was his TV and video game.

Mitchell didn’t appear to have a couch in the home, and he definitely lacked a TV stand. In that regard, he completely resembled the cliche of a single guy.

But you know what? He seemed very happy, and that level of minimalism can help him focus on football. That’s probably the way the Colts like it.

Adonai Mitchell
