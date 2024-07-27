Fans loved Colts rookie AD Mitchell’s apartment setup

AD Mitchell is a young player in a new city, and fans could completely relate to his home setup.

Mitchell was a second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in April. He is trying to settle in with his new team just trying to feel comfortable at home. He shared a photo in his Instagram Story during the week that showed a TV on the ground and his hand holding a Play Station video game controller. The new EA Sports College Football 25 video game was showing on the TV.

Mitchell’s written message was clear: all he needed in life was his TV and video game.

#Colts rookie receiver AD MITCHELL IS ONE OF US! All he needs is his TV & game ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/D0QjWMswbj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 23, 2024

Mitchell didn’t appear to have a couch in the home, and he definitely lacked a TV stand. In that regard, he completely resembled the cliche of a single guy.

Lmaoooo AD Mitchell is literally the “rate the set up” meme pic.twitter.com/eO7cJMM4fK — ColtsFanCole (@ColtsFanCole) July 22, 2024

Adonai Mitchell is proof that men don’t need much to be happy pic.twitter.com/gyRXzEWwFY — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) July 23, 2024

AD Mitchell knows what’s up pic.twitter.com/Az8hnQsM7g — Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) July 23, 2024

But you know what? He seemed very happy, and that level of minimalism can help him focus on football. That’s probably the way the Colts like it.