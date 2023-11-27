 Skip to main content
Fans pointed to same Josh Allen stat after Bills lose to Eagles

November 26, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Josh Allen wears a Bills hat

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Overtime has not been kind to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — and fans have noticed.

Allen’s Bills lost in overtime 37-34 Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Bills led 24-14 late into the third quarter but were outscored 17-7 in the fourth to force OT.

Allen nearly connected with wide receiver Gabe Davis for a touchdown that would have ended the game (video here). The Bills had to settle for a field goal instead, which led to the Eagles scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Allen went 29/51 for 339 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also rushed for 81 yards on 9 carries with 2 touchdowns on the ground.

The loss dropped Allen’s record in overtime games to 0-6. Fans were quick to ridicule Allen for his overtime futility.

The NFL famously altered postseason overtime rules after the Bills’ stunning OT loss to the Chiefs during the 2021 AFC Divisional round. That fact was not lost on Allen’s tormentors after yet another OT defeat.

The Bills blew a golden opportunity to get themselves right with a win against the team with the NFL’s best record. Instead, Buffalo fell to 6-6 after the loss to the Eagles — their fourth in the last six games.

Article Tags

Buffalo BillsJosh Allen
