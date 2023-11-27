Fans pointed to same Josh Allen stat after Bills lose to Eagles

Overtime has not been kind to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — and fans have noticed.

Allen’s Bills lost in overtime 37-34 Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Bills led 24-14 late into the third quarter but were outscored 17-7 in the fourth to force OT.

Allen nearly connected with wide receiver Gabe Davis for a touchdown that would have ended the game (video here). The Bills had to settle for a field goal instead, which led to the Eagles scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Allen went 29/51 for 339 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also rushed for 81 yards on 9 carries with 2 touchdowns on the ground.

The loss dropped Allen’s record in overtime games to 0-6. Fans were quick to ridicule Allen for his overtime futility.

The irony of changing the OT Rules for Josh Allen and he’s now 0-6 in OT pic.twitter.com/ilCtOEgsbl — Hood Engineer (@CaliMVP) November 27, 2023

Josh Allen is 0-6 in OT in his career. Bills fans: “Josh Allen are you gonna win a game in OT?” Josh Allen: pic.twitter.com/80tnei3kW4 — Depressed Lakers Fan (@oprahsideclark) November 27, 2023

The fact that Josh Allen is 0-6 in overtime is pretty wild to think about. — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) November 27, 2023

The NFL famously altered postseason overtime rules after the Bills’ stunning OT loss to the Chiefs during the 2021 AFC Divisional round. That fact was not lost on Allen’s tormentors after yet another OT defeat.

The NFL changed the overtime rules because of Josh Allen. He’s 0-5 in OT since. pic.twitter.com/q3OO6NZg2k — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 27, 2023

The nfl changed the overtime rules for Josh Allen . He got the ball first and still lost an overtime game pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcHiD7 — John (@iam_johnw) November 27, 2023

Josh Allen legacy is getting OT rules changed and homie still 0-6 — N Osei (@NOsei07) November 27, 2023

The Bills blew a golden opportunity to get themselves right with a win against the team with the NFL’s best record. Instead, Buffalo fell to 6-6 after the loss to the Eagles — their fourth in the last six games.