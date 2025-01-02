Fans all had the same reaction to Pro Bowl voting results

The NFL has officially unveiled the rosters for the 2025, and the annual debate over which players were snubbed has commenced. Most of the outrage was centered around one veteran quarterback.

Baker Mayfield was not one of the three quarterbacks who made the NFC roster. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star finished behind Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold and Jared Goff.

Mayfield is having by far the best season of his career. He has 4,279 passing yards 39 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions through 16 games. The 39 touchdowns are the most of any NFC quarterback and tied for second in the NFL behind only Joe Burrow. Mayfield ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in QB rating at 107.6. His 71.7 completion percentage is tied with Goff for first in the NFC and second in the NFL.

By any metric, Mayfield is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. That is why so many people were outraged that he did not get the nod:

Daniels has been a rookie phenom with the Washington Commanders. There is also a rushing element to his game, which helped his Pro Bowl resume. Darnold and Goff have also been excellent and have their teams playing for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC in Week 18.

Only a certain number of players can make the Pro Bowl, which combines voting from fans, players and coaches. Mayfield can still make the game as an alternate, but the Bucs are looking to win the NFC South. He has much bigger goals on his mind, though he is the type of player who will use the snub as motivation.

For what it’s worth, this is the second consecutive year that a Buccaneers player has been an obvious Pro Bowl snub.