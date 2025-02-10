 Skip to main content
Fans all said the same thing about FOX’s new scorebug for Super Bowl

February 9, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
FOX debuts a new scorebug

FOX debuted a new scorebug for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, and it seemed like an overwhelming majority of fans did not appreciate the change.

The new scorebug featured extremely simple graphics. Most people felt they were too simple. The graphics almost looked like something you would expect to see in the 1970s — and not in a good way.

Almost immediately after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicked off, fans began blasting FOX over the scorebug. It was difficult to find any positive reactions on social media whatsoever:

Obviously, FOX was going for a simple, clean look. They may have overcorrected a bit.

CBS also debuted a new scorebug during last year’s Super Bowl, and reactions to that one were much more mixed. If FOX takes fan feedback into account, their new scorebug could very well be one-and-done.