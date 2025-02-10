Fans all said the same thing about FOX’s new scorebug for Super Bowl

FOX debuted a new scorebug for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, and it seemed like an overwhelming majority of fans did not appreciate the change.

The new scorebug featured extremely simple graphics. Most people felt they were too simple. The graphics almost looked like something you would expect to see in the 1970s — and not in a good way.

Almost immediately after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicked off, fans began blasting FOX over the scorebug. It was difficult to find any positive reactions on social media whatsoever:

What 6 year old did Fox hire to make the scorebug? Maybe the worst of all-time pic.twitter.com/vEkKwMrx9B — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) February 9, 2025

This new Fox scorebug pic.twitter.com/CZ2d0Txyxz — Michael Ritter (@MikeSteveRitter) February 9, 2025

Seeing FOX’s new scorebug pic.twitter.com/smoLz0mfSL — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 9, 2025

FOX should never be allowed to broadcast another NFL game after this scorebug. Awful. #SuperBowl — Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) February 9, 2025

After giving Tom Brady $375 million, Fox only had $25 left to spend on a scorebug design. pic.twitter.com/OrcEYPP9Zz — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 9, 2025

Obviously, FOX was going for a simple, clean look. They may have overcorrected a bit.

CBS also debuted a new scorebug during last year’s Super Bowl, and reactions to that one were much more mixed. If FOX takes fan feedback into account, their new scorebug could very well be one-and-done.