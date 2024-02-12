 Skip to main content
Fans react to CBS’ new scorebug for Super Bowl

February 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
CBS new scorebug

CBS debuted a new scorebug for Super Bowl LVIII, and it garnered mixed reviews from fans.

The new scorebug was fairly similar to the old one, but with a few cosmetic changes. The most notable difference was the font, which struck many as very basic.

The font choice was the primary criticism. To some, it was too big, and made the entire thing look amateurish.

The new graphic did, however, have some fans.

It has become tradition for networks to debut new graphics when they have the Super Bowl. They rarely go over well, but everyone gets used to them eventually.

