Fans react to CBS’ new scorebug for Super Bowl

CBS debuted a new scorebug for Super Bowl LVIII, and it garnered mixed reviews from fans.

The new scorebug was fairly similar to the old one, but with a few cosmetic changes. The most notable difference was the font, which struck many as very basic.

As has become tradition, CBS unveils their new scorebug during the #SuperBowl. Old one on the left. pic.twitter.com/oKC3mcaopw — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) February 11, 2024

The font choice was the primary criticism. To some, it was too big, and made the entire thing look amateurish.

the new CBS scorebug looks like one of those temporary scorebugs they throw up when they're having technical difficulties — Listen Here Baseball Commissioner (@spacemnkymafia) February 11, 2024

the CBS scorebug looks like the font wasn’t properly exported so it just defaulted to some random sans serif — steph (@whutyearisit) February 11, 2024

Is that Arial font on the new CBS score bug? What are we doing?? — Kevin McNulty (@kevinmcnultyTV6) February 11, 2024

The CBS scorebug looks like it's in Times New Roman font. — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) February 11, 2024

New CBS score bug looks like a local preseason game graphics package. Hard pass — Ted (@TheGhostofMarv) February 11, 2024

Is it just me or is this new CBS score bug decidedly underwhelming? That giant block lettering for the teams looks like an elementary school project #SuperBowlLVIII — Anthony Dunkel (@A_Dunkel) February 11, 2024

The new graphic did, however, have some fans.

new CBS score bug is nice and crispy I like it — Tyler (@TylerHerrick) February 11, 2024

The new CBS score bug is a 10/10 — Cutter Whitley (@iamcutterbutter) February 11, 2024

No immediate issues with CBS' #SuperBowlLVIII scorebug. Could be a little lower, though. — Art of Scorebug (@artofscorebug) February 11, 2024

It has become tradition for networks to debut new graphics when they have the Super Bowl. They rarely go over well, but everyone gets used to them eventually.