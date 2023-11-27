 Skip to main content
Fans wonder where Cris Collinsworth is for ‘Sunday Night Football’

November 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Cris Collinsworth holds a mic

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Fans who tuned in to watch the “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 12 between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday night were likely wondering where Cris Collinsworth was.

Mike Tirico was serving as the play-by-play analyst for the game as usual, but instead of Collinsworth serving as the analyst, it was Jason Garrett working that role.

NBC explained that Collinsworth was off for the game and enjoying Thanksgiving with his family, which led them to use Garrett as a substitute.

“Cris Collinsworth enjoying the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend with his family,” Tirico said.

Collinsworth isn’t just taking a full vacation week from work with NBC. He and Tirico called the Thursday night game on Thanksgiving between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Though Tirico made the trip to Los Angeles for the Sunday night game, Cris decided to take the night off.

Cris’ son Jac was working the Chargers-Ravens game though, so it wasn’t a full family night together on Sunday for the Collinsworths.

