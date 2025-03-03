Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans think they found the worst NFL Combine performance ever

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Football fans think they have identified the worst NFL Combine performance ever, and it was put on by the reigning national championship quarterback.

Former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was among those who threw at the combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. NFL Network shared video of Howard’s performance and framed it as going well.

“Ohio State QB Will Howard is having himself a strong job interview,” NFL Network wrote in a post on X that showed a video of Howard throwing.

Will Howard ready to throw

However, a different video of Howard went viral — one that showed all his missed throws. That video has taken on a life of its own and has led to a narrative that Howard had the worst combine performance ever.

That’s what happens when you edit videos and compile them in a certain way.

Howard spent four seasons at Kansas State from 2020-2023 before transferring to Ohio State for the 2024 season. He passed for 9,796 yards and 83 touchdowns during his career, along with 1,147 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

Howard is regarded as one of the top 10 quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!