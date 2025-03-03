Fans think they found the worst NFL Combine performance ever

Football fans think they have identified the worst NFL Combine performance ever, and it was put on by the reigning national championship quarterback.

Former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was among those who threw at the combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. NFL Network shared video of Howard’s performance and framed it as going well.

“Ohio State QB Will Howard is having himself a strong job interview,” NFL Network wrote in a post on X that showed a video of Howard throwing.

Ohio State QB Will Howard is having himself a strong job interview.



📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UT0apswOOR — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2025

However, a different video of Howard went viral — one that showed all his missed throws. That video has taken on a life of its own and has led to a narrative that Howard had the worst combine performance ever.

Yikes: Ohio State QB Will Howard has gone viral for what fans are saying is the worst combine performance of all time.



Howard’s draft stock 📉



pic.twitter.com/98iG2bLLY7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2025

TRENDING: Fans are saying Ohio State quarterback Will Howard’s combine performance yesterday was the worst of all time.



😳😳😳



Miss after miss after miss — could not even make the basic passes to his receivers. Wild.

pic.twitter.com/dq7nFxthDI — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 2, 2025

Will Howard at the NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/v5Q6qQumzL — DNP Sports (@dnpsportsburner) March 2, 2025

With these kind of misses, Will Howard will fit in perfectly on the Browns



pic.twitter.com/yEACdfgTe5 — Big Mike (@big_mike9169) March 1, 2025

That’s what happens when you edit videos and compile them in a certain way.

Howard spent four seasons at Kansas State from 2020-2023 before transferring to Ohio State for the 2024 season. He passed for 9,796 yards and 83 touchdowns during his career, along with 1,147 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

Howard is regarded as one of the top 10 quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft.